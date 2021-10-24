Features Fall settles in by Administrator October 24, 2021 1 min read Whoever eats the fastest, gets the most. (Photo by Dennis York) A fall road, paved in leaves. (Photo by Dennis York) Mergansers on the rocks at Hill’s pond. (Photo by Dennis York) A black-throated blue warbler in Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox ) A female northern cardinal. Looking for some bird seed at your empty bird feeder. (Photo by Jim Knox ) Fall sure does have some nice colors as in this gray fox in Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox ) A hermit thrush looking for some fruit on a burning bush. in Wilton (Photo by Jim Knox ) Another hermit thrush tries to hang on while getting some seeds from a shrub. (Photo by Jim Knox) The Mighty Mouse! Titmouse that is, in Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox ) Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email 2 Comments Wonderful photos!, I look forward to them, thanks to all!🙂 Thanks for the photos of our feathered & furry residents. Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Δ
