Features Fall's finale by Administrator November 7, 2021 4 mins read Blueberry barrens, Kennebec Highlands, Vienna. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Fields a fire, Kennebec Highlands. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) The long and winding road through the blueberry barrens, Vienna. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Suddenly an alpaca. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) As the crow calls. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Air traffic control brought to you by The Blue Jay Team. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) The Can Can? (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Egypt Pond's last hurrah. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Frost settled on a leaf. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Egypt Pond, soon to be frozen. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Nature's camo. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) First frost in our neck of the woods. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Mum's sparkle with frost in the morning sun. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Frosty ground cover. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Sweet William with Frosted Flakes. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Little Chip faces off with an acorn cap. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Grooming time for Little Chip. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) It's important to keep one's tail in tip top shape. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Fall's Finale. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Hen mallards in the sun. (Photo by Dennis York) A rainbow on Halloween! (Photo by Dennis York) Watching the bird feeder. (Photo by Dennis York) The freeze did in the chrysanthemums, but the bees still came. (Photo by Pat Blanchard) There's beauty in "weeds." (Photo by Pat Blanchard) Waxing Crescent Moon at sunset from Mosher Hill Road. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Waxing Crescent Moon and the western foothills looking towards Wilton and Weld from Mosher Hill Road. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Waxing Crescent Moon setting soon after sunset from Mosher Hill Road. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Jupiter, Saturn, Pluto and Venus along the ecliptic over Farmington from Titcomb Hill Road on Saturday, Nov. 6. I've been enjoying learning about the night sky and I have a lot that I want to know. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) A view of my viewfinder, and an amazing view. Mosher Hill Road. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington)

Awesome as always. Thanks to all.
