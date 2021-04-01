False propane leak reports evacuate Mt. Blue Campus

FARMINGTON – Students and staff on Mt. Blue Campus had to evacuate all buildings on Thursday morning after reports of propane smells.

Farmington Fire Rescue Chief Terry Bell said the call came in around 10:40 a.m. on Thursday, April 1.

Students were completely evacuated and ushered onto buses by the time trucks arrived, Bell said. Upon inspection of the campus, no issues with propane supply were discovered. Bell said there were no readings on the department’s monitors of any propane in the air.

Dead River Company was also called in to inspect the propane tanks and found no issues.

The campus was cleared for reentry around 12:30 p.m.

A post on the Regional School Unit 9 Facebook page announced that the school day would continue as usual with regular dismissal procedures.

“We would like to thank the Farmington Police Department and Farmington Fire Department for their quick response. We also want to thank our RSU 9 bus drivers for immediately coming to pick up our students. Finally, we send our appreciation to district and MBC staff members who quickly jumped in to assist, as well as our students who were patient as we navigated the evacuation and return to campus,” Interim Superintendent Monique Poulin wrote in a press release.