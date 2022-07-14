Farmington Fire Rescue begins process of replacing Engine 2

FARMINGTON — Several property purchase options were presented to the select board for preliminary discussion on Tuesday, July 12.

The first, adjacent to Walton’s Mill Pond Park, is a .34 acre single-family residence. The house is older, but livable; the roof was replaced in the last year or so and all the appliances and fixtures work. The homeowner is ‘somewhat incapacitated’, according to her power of attorney Greg Radcliff and the realtor from EXP, Debbie Joseph. The property is being offered to the town at a ‘very reasonable’ price to expand the Walton’s Mill Pond Park and secure funds for the homeowner.

Parks and Recreation director Matt Foster addressed the board and said he felt it would be a good long-term investment for the growing young community on that side of the river.

The board agreed to go into executive session with Radcliff and Joesph to discuss it further.

In addition, town manager Christian Waller shared two more parcels of land that were recently proposed as town purchases. A 22-acre parcel of land immediately adjacent to the public works lot has been offered for town purchase. Public works director Phil Hutchins said he saw definite benefits, both for the public works crew and for the general public. The additional land would allow better space for equipment and parking, and safer public access to salt and sand.

The third parcel is adjacent to the 22-acre lot. It is a 31-acre property containing the Cascade Brook Falls, and is proposed as a conservation lot for the town.

Waller did not have formal documentation, just shared these additional land purchase opportunities for the board to consider. If the board is interested in moving forward on the purchases, the conversations will continue.

In other business, the select board voted unanimously to increase the septage rate for solid waste brought in to the wastewater treatment plan by outside hauling companies. The rate was $85 per 1,000 gallons, and due to price increases for disposal, Superintendent Stephen Miller requested that the board increase the price to $175 per 1,000 gallons of septage. At $85, Farmington had one of the lowest rates in the area; Miller wanted to increase the rate to stay higher than neighboring towns. This change isn’t expected to impact many people. It applies to haulers, not to campers and RVs, and last year only one hauler came in, dropping 1,000 gallons at the treatment plant. The year before, they only logged 3,000 gallons dropped off by haulers.

With the concerns around PFAs (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), sometimes called ‘forever chemicals’, the Department of Environmental Protection is increasing testing and policies for solid waste disposal. DEP is expected to cover the costs of the increased testing, but there remains some uncertainty about how the issue will play out. At this point, instead of solid waste being composted and resold, it is put into landfills. This contributed to the increased rates in Farmington and other communities, Miller said.

The board unanimously granted permission for the Farmington Fire Rescue Department to start the process on purchasing a replacement for the 1995 Engine 2. Engine 2 is overdue for replacement due to another piece of apparatus requiring an earlier replacement; even if the department placed an order for the truck that night, it would be sixteen months before it would arrive, Interim Chief Tim ‘TD’ Hardy told the board.

The manufacturers have had two separate seven-percent price increases already this year, Waller said, and his understanding is that a third price increase is anticipated in September.

Hardy said that they’re looking to start the process by developing the specifications and requirements for the new engine so they can obtain better price estimates. He said they will keep the board informed on the process as they move forward.