Farmington 2022 Town Report dedicated to Jane Woodman

FARMINGTON – The town report for this past year has been dedicated to Jane Woodman, a Farmington resident and exemplary member of the community. A small dedication ceremony was held on Thursday, March 16, with members of the community and Jane’s family present. Jane, who was unaware of the dedication until she entered the conference room at the Farmington Municipal Building, said that she was completely shocked by the recognition but that she was honored and grateful to receive it. Jane is described as the image of community generosity.

Jane has served the Town of Farmington in numerous roles over the years, and she says that she’s not done yet.

Jane was born and raised in Farmington, and graduated from Mt. Blue High School before attending Thomas College. She was the business manager for the Farmington Water Department Village Corporation for 34 years, served on the Farmington Zoning Board, and currently serves on the Conservation Commission.

Making connections between past, present, and future is one of Jane’s many interests. Jane has served as the treasurer for the Farmington Historical Society and is currently the president of that organization. She is active in the business end of things with fundraising and grant writing, but also gives tours of the Museum, the Octagon House, and the Titcomb House. She participates in public events and classes and is very active in honoring the legacy of Farmington’s suffragette activists and the movement for women’s right to vote. When Jane worked at the water department she enjoyed giving tours to school children and educating them on the processes and the work involved in the water department, and she has taught skiing at both Titcomb Mountain and Sugarloaf Mountain for many years.

Select Board Chair Matt Smith noted that she is an excellent ski instructor, as he was one of her students when he was young.

Jane also serves as the longtime treasurer for the Bonney Woods Corporation, which is both the oldest non-profit organization and the oldest land trust in Maine. One member said, “Her involvement has added value to whatever project the organization is working on.”

Jane loves storytelling and is involved with Western Maine Storytelling. She has helped with storytelling programs at the West Farmington Grange, the Historical Society, and on Mt. Blue TV. She helped organize a workshop for other area historical societies on preserving family histories through storytelling.

Jane was honored in a small ceremony, attended by Janice Maxham, Marion Scharoun, Claudia Bell, Peggy Yocum, John Slack, Peter Tracy, Linda Smith, Matt Smith, Steve Bunker, Steve Kaiser, Mavis Gensel, Ken Charles, Shane Cote, Ed Provencher, Kate Foster, Tammy Bureau, and Pam Harnden. Her son, Mike Woodman and his fiancée Jess Ellis attended, along with their sons Colin and Max.

The dedication was read by Matt Smith. Matt, along with Select Board Vice Chair Steve Bunker, both expressed that the recognition is well deserved and thanked Jane for her years of commitment and service to the Town of Farmington.