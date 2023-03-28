Farmington 2023 Town Meeting Results

FARMINGTON – Stephan Bunker and Dennis O’Neil were elected for the Farmington Select Board during the annual town elections Monday. Scott Erb and Todd ‘Will’ Jones were elected to represent Farmington on the RSU 9 School Board. With 625 ballots cast, approximately 9.1 percent of the registered voters participated in the election. Bunker received 356 votes and O’Neil received 348, while Amy De Pauw had 262 votes. There were six write-in voters for select board and 278 blank votes. For RSU 9, Erb had 346 votes, Jones had 335, Sarah Stebbins had 229, and Joseph Clark had 222. There were two write-in votes and 116 blank votes.

Paul Mills was elected as the moderator for the annual town meeting. The business meeting was held at Mt. Blue High School, beginning at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 27.

Selectman Scott Landry, who did not seek reelection for the board, was recognized for his years of service from 2016 to 2023. Select Board Chair Matt Smith thanked Landry for his dedication to the town of Farmington.

In addition, Jane Woodman received recognition from the State Legislature. The Annual Town Report was dedicated to Woodman and Senator Russell Black presented her with a recognition award during the town meeting. The gathered voters gave a standing ovation for Woodman.

The general administration budget was approximately $165,000 over the amount approved at the town meeting last year. Smith stated that this increase was due to fully staffing positions that were previously unfilled. A motion was made for the sum of $1,025,426 as recommended by the select board and the budget committee, but a member of the conservation commission clarified that the commission did not request $30,000 as shown in the warrant article, but would request the same sum they requested in the previous year, $800. The motion was amended to reflect the request for $800, and the amended article passed for a general administration budget of $1,026,226.

The budgets for code enforcement, the police department, and the fire department passed as written with no discussion.

Parks and Recreation had an increase of approximately $66,000 for the community center budget. This sum was to pay for heating cost increases and a full-time position for the custodian at the community center who has been part-time for about twelve years. This budget was approved, as well as an additional warrant article for $150,000 from the undesignated fund for a one-time project to replace the fence at Hippach Fields. The project expense was taken from undesignated to avoid spiking and dropping the Parks and Rec budget.

For the Public Works budget, a motion was made for the sum recommended by the budget committee, $1,596,898. The select board recommended $1,498,168.

The difference in the recommendations was for three positions. Adding three positions would allow the public works crew to cover several additional roads this year, along with support plowing and snow removal operations. If the town chose the lower cost option, one foreman would be hired and the downtown plowing would be contracted out.

The budget committee recommendation passed for $1,596,898.

A warrant for reserve accounts passed with little discussion. The highway equipment reserve had $105,000 towards a ‘rainy day’ fund in case of vehicle repairs, and the fire department reserve more than tripled from $48,000 to $150,000; the department is looking to save up for the replacement for Tower 3 in the next five years or so.

Farmington Public Library requested less than the sum in the warrant article. The voters approved the new budget request of $240,590 instead of the original sum of $248,870.

The new zoning ordinance and the definition for homeless shelters in Farmington were both approved.

The remaining warrant articles passed with minimal discussion. The meeting adjourned at 8:40 p.m.

The Farmington Select Board will meet on Tuesday, March 28 at 6:30 p.m. and are expected to elect new officers for the upcoming year.

This meeting was recorded by Mt. Blue TV and will be available for viewing online at MtBlueTV.org