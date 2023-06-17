Farmington all-stars to compete in regional baseball tournament, July 17

FARMINGTON – The Farmington 12u all-stars baseball team is competing in the District Tournament, starting Saturday, June 17 at 2 p.m. in Canton. The tournament bracket is evolving daily; Saturday’s game will be against Maranacook. The winning team out of five District 13 all-star teams (Farmington, AYS, Canton, Maranacook, and North Franklin) will advance to the state tournament, held in Skowhegan from July 13 to July 17.

Saturday’s game will be held at 2 p.m. at 30 School Street in Canton.

The Farmington 12u team is comprised of 12 players from the Farmington Area Cal Ripken League.