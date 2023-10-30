Farmington and Rangeley feature in board games with local twists

FARMINGTON – The town of Farmington has its own board game, which is back on the shelves in time for holiday shopping! Farmington-Opoly is one in a series of town-based games, inspired by Hasbro’s Monopoly games.

The game features a variety of familiar Farmington properties for purchase. There are businesses including Java Joes, Devaney Doak & Garret Booksellers, and Narrow Gauge Cinemas; restaurants: the Homestead, Farmington House of Pizza, and the Dugout; and local landmarks like the Franklin County Courthouse, Merrill Hall, and the Farmington Fair. Well-known Farmington events like the Summer Fest and Chester Greenwood have also made it onto the board.

Pass Go Farmington and collect $200, or get stuck in a traffic jam! The game follows typical Monopoly rules with some local twists. Some of the “Big Fun” and “Contingency” cards include town-specific penalties and rewards. For instance, eating too much mac n cheese from the Homestead costs you a turn, and being crowned Miss Farmington Fair wins you $100.

Other towns in the area are hopping on the bandwagon as well. The Rangeley Lakes Rotary Club announced pre-orders for a game about the Rangeley region, featuring landmarks, restaurants and businesses from downtown Rangeley and the surrounding area. In this game, the standard ‘Go To Jail’ is ‘Go See the Game Warden’. Proceeds from this game will be used to benefit the Rangeley Region.

There is also a Monopoly Portland Maine edition, sold at several local businesses including Sea Bags and featuring over 40 locations in the Greater Portland area. This game is made and produced by the Hasbro company, makers of the traditional Monopoly game.

The Farmington-Opoly games are produced by Late for the Sky Production Company, who makes custom board games for communities, towns, and nonprofits. The company has an initiative to manufacture what they label as “earth-friendly” products, meaning they use recycled materials, corn-based shrink wrap, and soy-based inks. The games are made entirely in the United States, mostly within 50 miles of the Late for the Sky operation.

Farmington-Opoly can be purchased at the local Walgreens and Walmart. More information on Rangeley Lakes-Opoly can be found on the Rotary Club’s Facebook page.