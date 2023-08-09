Farmington appoints new interim town manager

FARMINGTON – The Farmington Select Board hired a new interim town manager during their meeting Tuesday night.

Stephen Eldridge has served as the town manager for the towns of Berwick, Vinalhaven, Lisbon, Rumford, Greene, and Etna, and as the interim town manager for Bethel and Winthrop. He lives in Monmouth. Cornell Knight, the current interim town manager for Farmington, said he has known Eldridge for years. He has spent some time with Eldridge to bring him up to speed on some items for Farmington. The draft agreement, prepared by Eldridge, was reviewed by the town attorney. He will be compensated at $600 per day of service and his time will be tracked to ensure services are pro-rated for the time worked.

Eldridge is set to start on Thursday. Knight will be available if necessary.

No reasons for this change were discussed in the public meeting.

The search for a new town manager is still underway with assistance from the Maine Municipal Association. Applications are due by August 17.

The board approved a request for the Farmington Police Department to enter into a contract with the Franklin County Agricultural Society for police services during the Farmington Fair in September. The cost of services will be determined at a later date, although the estimate is over $17,000. The board also authorized Police Chief Ken Charles to put a 2007 Great Dane 53-foot utility trailer out for auction online, with the proceeds to go into the department’s vehicle reserve account.

Fire Chief Timothy Hardy presented the board with two items: one, to review bids for a new utility pickup truck for the fire department. Hardy recommended the bid from Hight Chevrolet for a 2024 2500 crew cab for $50,692.99, with funds to come from the fire department equipment reserve account. This bid was the lowest option and met all the requirements. The department expects to outfit the truck in-house and to use most of the equipment from the truck that is being replaced.

In addition, Hardy asked for permission to auction off the pickup that is being replaced, using an online auction service like the police department is using. It is currently out of service due to failing the inspection and mechanical issues, and the dealerships that bid on the new truck did not have much interest in a trade-in. The board approved the request.

This meeting was recorded by Mt. Blue TV and is available for viewing online at MtBlueTV.org