Farmington approves contract for assessing services

FARMINGTON – Tuesday night, the select board approved a contract with Dirigo Assessing Group to provide necessary services to the town to complete the tax commitment for the upcoming fiscal year.

The town has been advertising for an assessor, but there are several vacancies across the state and the search has been unsuccessful thus far. Interim Town Manager Cornell Knight recommended that the town move forward with Dirigo Assessing Group for temporary services. Knight said the group may be available to handle assessment appeals if necessary, although that would have an additional cost to the town.

Discover Maine approached the town with an advertisement proposal in the Fall 2023 Western Lakes and Mountains Region edition of the Discover Maine Magazine. The ad would cost $395 for a full-color ad to promote the town, and the funds would be spent from the Special Projects account..

Selectman Joshua Bell made a recommendation to not spend the funds on the ad, but to contribute $400 from the special projects account to fireworks for July 3. Bell said he has nothing against Discover Maine, but the town has advertised with that magazine for years and he thought the special projects account could be used for something else.

The July 3 fireworks are being sponsored by local businesses. The total cost is expected to be several thousand dollars.

Selectman Stephan Bunker would rather do both projects, saying they get good mileage out of the magazine ads.

The board approved both projects, to be funded from the special projects account.

The board approved donations for a flagpole installation in Fairview Cemetery in Farmington. The project is expected to move forward promptly; with the flagpole and materials already on hand, organizers Debra Daggett and Peter Beane hope to complete the installation before the Fourth of July.

After some discussion, the board approved a transfer of a 2013 Ford SUV from the fire department to the public works department. The fire department replaced the SUV recently and expected to put the vehicle out for bid, but the public works department expressed interest in taking over the vehicle. The vehicle would be used for running errands, picking up parts, and other smaller tasks, potentially saving the town expenses in fuel and by reducing wear and tear on heavier trucks.

The board agreed to the transfer with an expectation that the public works department will track vehicle usage and expenses for six months to see if the SUV does save the department money over time.

