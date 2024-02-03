Farmington begins budget reviews

FARMINGTON – On Tuesday evening, the selectboard conducted an initial review of the 2024 budget. After receiving presentations from each department head at the meeting on Jan. 23, the board took the next step in the budgeting process by discussing questions and concerns. Town Manager Erica LaCroix followed up on a few questions that had arisen since the last meeting from both the selectboard and the budget committee.

She clarified how the salaries of town employees are figured in the budget, with a 75 to 25 split between what they earned as a 2023 salary and what is proposed for 2024, which will go into effect on April 1.

The board discussed budgeting for headstone repair and cemetery improvements. Selectman Dennis O’Neil requested more information on the specifics on the types of repair are needed, the time frame, and the cost of it all. LaCroix shared that she has done similar projects at a previous job; the town was able to rely on volunteers for work and only had to pay for the cost of materials, including cleaning solutions and repair epoxies.

Selectman Joshua Bell underlined the importance of caring for cemeteries and not allowing them to fade away. “We need to put some time and energy into making sure that that’s actually getting taken care of,” Bell said. He suggested setting aside “earmarked money” for the purpose of maintaining headstones and other upkeep so that future board members would think to continue factoring it into the budget.

The board later discussed the Community Center roof project. LaCroix recommended using American Rescue Plan Act funds to pay for it. If the town chooses to do this, the board must obligate those funds to the project by the end of 2024.

“It isn’t going to be any cheaper a year from now,” Selectman O’Neil said, suggesting that the board go forward with designating the funds for the project in this budget. Before moving forward, the town must decide on a contractor. LaCroix reported that Chairman Matthew Smith, who was not present at the meeting, was making progress on this front.

No official decisions were made on these discussions or the proposed budget as a whole at this meeting. The board planned their next meeting for Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the town’s four largest budgets: Police, Fire, Public Works, and Parks & Recreation. The meeting will give the selectboard the opportunity to ask the department heads any questions before they make their final budget vote later this month.

This meeting was recorded by Mt. Blue TV and is available for viewing online at MtBlueTV.org