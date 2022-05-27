Farmington board accepts donations, approves plow truck purchase

FARMINGTON – The select board accepted four donations for a total of $1,150 for the Parks and Recreation Department and the community center this week.

Franklin County Babe Ruth donated $500 and the Mount Blue High School Baseball Team donated $300 for new dirt in the infield at the major league field at Hippach. About 20 cubic yards had already been spread before the season started, and parks and recreation director Matt Foster said that they probably needed another 20 yards.

Sharon Cullenberg donated $100 for purchasing plants for the community center weight room to help create a more welcoming environment. Mickey Amlotte made a donation of $250 for a new dome for the dome hockey table at the community center.

The donations were accepted with thanks.

A public hearing was also held at the meeting on innkeeper and lunch wagon permits. The only new permit was for ‘The Frost Paw,’ an ice cream truck owned and operated by Mary Hastings of Chesterville. She said it was going to be a family operation with old fashioned ice cream music. They intended to keep the cost as low as possible to allow families to enjoy it.

Permits were renewed for the Mount Blue Motel, Colonial Valley Motel, Farmington Motel, Sandy River Dairy, the Ugly Dumpling and the White Fox. The renewal for The Outpost was approved as well, but the board discussed reviewing the requirements for a lunch wagon at a later date as there are permanent signs and structures at the Outpost location.

A second public hearing was held for an application for a new liquor license for Pizza Hut. This was due to a change in ownership.

The select board approved $260,000 from public works reserve to fund a new, fully equipped plow truck. The truck being replaced is a 2003 vehicle. The exact price was unknown as the department was still looking for an opportunity to purchase. The sum approved was a high estimate to ensure they had what they needed.

In other business, selectman Stephan Bunker shared that the fire training building hosted classes from across the state recently, saying that a good time was had by all. The American Legion held lunch for the firefighter students with the support of donations from Hannaford.

Selectman Joshua Bell asked if the select board could review the solar farm ordinances. He had some suggestions that would help visual appeal such as increased setbacks and changes in zoning, along with running power lines underground if possible. Chairman Matthew Smith agreed that they should work on the ordinances over the next few months.