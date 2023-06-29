Farmington board appoints committee members, approves change in plumbing inspection fee process

FARMINGTON – The select board approved a change in the plumbing inspection fee process during the board meeting Tuesday night.

Plumbing Inspector Andrew Marble, who took over for his father a few years ago, requested a change from the current procedure. Because Marble inherited the job from his father, he currently receives the fees for plumbing inspections directly, then has to break it out between his portion and the state share. As the state does not accept personal checks, Marble has to write a check to the Town of Farmington, which then sends a business check in the same amount to the State for the plumbing fee.

This process is cumbersome, and of the six towns Marble provides plumbing inspection services for, Farmington and Temple are the only two that operate under this model. The other towns handle the inspection fees in the town office so that the fees are made payable to the town, and the treasurer handles the breakdown between the plumbing inspector and the state.

Interim Town Manager Cornell Knight reported that Tammy Bureau, the town treasurer, could handle the transactions.

The board approved the change in processing fees so payments will now be made directly to the Town of Farmington, and authorized the town manager to investigate an ordinance that would raise the inspection fees, which have not been changed in over ten years and do not reflect changes in inflation and minimum wage increases.

In addition, the board authorized Police Chief Kenneth Charles to spend $8,400 from the Police Department Building Reserve Account to upgrade from fluorescent lighting fixtures to LED lighting panels in the police station. This is expected to save the town between $1,700 and $2,000 in reduced energy costs annually, and with the expected rate increases from Central Maine Power, the board considered the upgrade a wise investment.

A number of applications for new and renewing committee members were approved, with thanks for their service and contributions to the town. The board noted there are still additional openings on town committees and boards and invited the public to consider serving.

The following applications were reviewed: Fen Fowler, Budget Committee; Buzz Davis, TIF Committee and Revolving Loan Committee; Aileen Kennedy, Board of Appeals, Recreation Committee, Budget Committee, Revolving Loan Committee; Michael Guerrette, Planning Board; William Halsam, Conservation Commission; Gloria McGraw, Board of Assessment Review; Paul Mills, Zoning Board; Judith Murphy, Budget Committee, Planning Board; Jeffrey Wright, Planning Board.

Following the business meeting, the board held a total of three executive sessions to discuss confidential information. Any action taken by the board as a result of an executive session must be made public. After an executive session to discuss police labor contract negotiations, the board voted to approve a three-year agreement between the Town of Farmington and the Maine Association of Police as presented; the agreement expires March 31, 2026. The board also approved a hardship property abatement for the years 2020 and 2021. There was no motion made following the executive session to discuss the town manager hiring and recruitment process.

Selectman Bell made a motion to approve the 3-year agreement between the Town of Farmington and the Maine Association of Police as presented and expiring March 31, 2026; Selectman Bunker Seconded.

This meeting was recorded by Mt. Blue TV and is available for viewing online at MtBlueTV.org