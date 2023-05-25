Farmington Board approves innkeeper and lunch wagon permits

FARMINGTON – The select board meeting on Tuesday, May 23 was short and sweet, with the majority of items approving permits and applications.

The select board held a public hearing on a number of innkeeper and lunch wagon permits, including the Mt. Blue Motel, Colonial Valley Motel, Sandy River Dairy, The Ugly Dumping, The Outpost, The White Fox, The Frosty Paw, and Ace’s Hot Spot. The Farmington Motel was not included on the list; town office staff have reportedly been unable to contract the motel staff with regards to renewing the permit. The board reviewed the applications for permits and approved the slate.

The board approved an expenditure of $25,320 for heat pumps for the Community Center and the field house at Hippach Field, which will be reimbursed from the Community Resilience Grant.

Steve Kaiser was reappointed as the Code Enforcement Officer and Health Officer, and Andrew Marble was reappointed as the Plumbing Inspector.

The Maine Department of Transportation requested an over limit permission for the project on the Russell Mills Bridge, which was approved by the board. The request includes the word ‘replacement’ although it is believed that the bridge will be removed, not replaced. The board approved the request for over limit vehicle traffic but agreed to look into the project again to clarify the scope of the project.

The Elks Lodge requested a renewal of the on-premise liquor license, which the board approved.

Farmington 911 Addressing Officer Captain Terry Bell gave an ‘all-clear’ for a request to name a private road off Whittier Road. The request, from Jon Bubier, was for the name Gantley Drive. The board approved the road name request.

In other business, Board Chair Matt Smith said there was a late application for a lunch wagon permit for a United Way function at the Fairgrounds on June 3. The board approved this application as well.

The board will plan to look into foreclosed properties in an upcoming meeting, after notices have been sent following the appropriate process.

This meeting was recorded by Mt. Blue TV and is available for viewing online at MtBlueTV.org