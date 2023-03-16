Farmington board approves new taxi business license

FARMINGTON – The select board approved a license application for a new taxi service in Farmington during their regular board meeting on Tuesday, March 14.

Gloria Vinson, owner of Mom’s Taxi, which is based out of Rumford, is looking to expand and open up a branch in Farmington.

Vinson reported that she has two vehicles that have already been inspected by the Farmington Police Department, and that she is ready to start business in Farmington as soon as the license is approved.

There will be set hours, at least until the business is more established. The operation currently travels wherever the need is; as far as Boston and Vermont. They would continue to offer that option for long distance travel.

Rides are expected to start at $8 within Farmington and $2 per mile outside of town.

The board unanimously approved the application, with Vice Chair Stephan Bunker stating it is a ‘very necessary service.’

In other business the board reviewed a request to transfer the Bee Line Franchise to Spectrum Northeast. This is required by the terms of the franchise agreement that Bee Line has with Farmington, and Spectrum would abide by the same terms until the current agreement expires in 2027. The board reviewed the proposal and accepted it with a request for Spectrum representatives to attend a future meeting when the transfer process is closer to completion so that residents have the opportunity to hear what the service will offer and be informed of potential changes.

The board discussed a grant for an electric vehicle charging station in the municipal parking lot on Main Street. The grant would be a fifty-percent match with the town contributing up to $25,933.60 towards the project. A contract for the project was signed previously on behalf of the town, although members of the select board indicated that they could not recall authorizing the contract and it appeared that board members did not sign the contract directly.

Selectman Joshua Bell raised some concerns about the town’s purchasing policy. He said that it sounds like there is a need for the project in the downtown, but that he feels they need to adhere to their purchasing policy which requires obtaining quotes from multiple contractors for purchases and expenditures over a certain threshold.

Selectman Scott Landry said that the purchase and installation won’t be getting any cheaper, but doesn’t know if there are funds available in the downtown TIF account to cover the funds.

The board voted two in favor, two opposed, with one member absent; as such, the proposal failed.

Interim Town Manager Cornell Knight was appointed as the interim town clerk, interim registrar, and interim tax collector. Susan Murphy, who was hired as the town clerk in December, will have her last day on Friday, March 17. Twila Lycette, a consultant who has been helping to train Murphy and filling in the gap between Murphy and the previous town clerk, will remain on to assist the town through the annual town meeting.