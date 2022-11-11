Farmington board discusses transportation and affordable housing

FARMINGTON – Western Maine Transportation Services appealed to the Farmington Select Board Tuesday night, requesting on-going funding through the annual budget.

WMTS was removed from county funding a few years ago, along with a number of other service organizations in the county. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic the transportation service did ‘just fine’, according to Craig Zurhorst, WMTS Community Relations Director, due to the recovery funds available. However, those funds will come to an end abruptly.

WMTS is requesting $25,000 in the annual budget. This would be part of a matching grant program with federal funds, some of which are a 50/50 match and others are a 80/20 match. Zurhorst said that with $25,000 from the town of Farmington, they would add an estimated $36,000 in federal funds, more than doubling the initial contribution.

WMTS is making requests from the municipalities they serve, while also seeking county funding.

Selectman Josh Bell asked what the fare is per ride. The fare charged is $3 per person and half that for elderly, disabled, and children form ages 5 to 11 who ride with an adult. However, the cost of transit varies from $8 – $12 per trip with an additional $1.50 per mile. The service cannot run solely on bus fares, but the organization has to keep the fares at a rate that riders can afford.

The buses are twelve-passenger buses with an average of 3-4 passengers per trip, although that number changes based on needs, and the number of passengers on a bus often varies from the start of the trip to the end of the trip.

Zurhorst noted that Farmington residents use the bus line for healthcare, shopping, community events, and other activities that help support a healthy, connected community. The bus line is a demand-response service and serves a population that may not have access to other transportation options.

The board did not take action on this discussion. Selectboard Chairman Matt Smith thanked Zurhorst for presenting and said that they appreciate what WMTS does in the community, acknowledging that it is a much-needed resource.

Town Manager Christian Waller was nominated as the interim MOSES agent for Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. This agent is responsible for hunting and fishing licenses.

Fen Fowler was appointed to a vacant seat on the budget committee. The seat is open through 2023.

Farmington resident Jamie McClement shared some questions and concerns regarding a proposal from Western Maine Community Action to convert two motels in the area into affordable housing units. McClement felt that there should be full transparency throughout the development of the project and shared concerns about safety, transportation, and access to services.

Chairman Smith said that he spoke with Bill Crandall with WMCA, who said the project is still in its infancy; Crandall extended an invitation for McClement to discuss her concerns with him.

The select board is not directly responsible for this type of development project; the planning board would handle much of the application and approval process, including change of use permits for the motel buildings.