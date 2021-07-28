Farmington board discusses use of federal COVID-19 funds

FARMINGTON – The Board of Selectmen discussed the use and distribution of the American Rescue Plan Act in their regular meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 27.

The town is expected to receive $819,740 from the federal government in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. There are multiple changing restrictions on how the funds can be utilized, but infrastructure improvements are one expenditure that is allowed.

Police Deputy Chief Shane Cote discussed a security camera system he had researched for all the town buildings. The system, which would cost approximately $175,000, would allow the town to perform contact tracing of town employees, as they could upload a photo of a person of interest and the system would scan for matches in the video feeds from all the cameras. It could also be used to find vehicles of interest, and has an option for an integrated air quality sensor system. Cote felt that for these reasons, the expense could be covered by the federal funds.

Other possible upgrades the board discussed included air quality systems, wastewater and sewer improvements, and communication equipment.

The town is expected to receive half of the funds in August, but the funds do not have to be obligated until 2024 or spent until 2026. There is no rush for the town to determine how to use the funds.

While town meeting approval will be needed to expend the funds, Selectman Michael Fogg felt that it would be important to present the town with a pre-approved list of qualified projects to spend the money on, to save time and frustration. The guidelines for using the money are vague, he said.

“They seem to be fairly clear on what you can’t do with it, but they aren’t real clear on what you can do with it,” Fogg said.

Along the line of wastewater projects, the board approved two expenditures from Sewer Department Reserve accounts. A sum of $45,700 from the Land and Property Improvement Reserve was approved for repair and resurfacing of a secondary clarifier in the system. To align with a new requirement from the Maine Department of Environmental Protection, $3,700 was appropriated for an inspection of the outfall discharge piping valves. The valves require a certified dive team to perform the inspection, which is supposed to occur annually.

Annual tax revenue from the Farmington Solar Project could be used for several purposes. The board discussed possibly paying off all the town debt accounts, adding more funds to the road budget, funding one-time projects and improvements such as the community center roof, or using some of it to create a property tax stabilization fund. No decisions were made but the conversation will be ongoing.

The roof at the community center needs work; the building was built during World War 2, and the roof was created with wooden support beams. Three beams were replaced with steel beams following the war, but they do not offer enough structural support for the HVAC system the town wishes to install on the roof of the facility. The roof currently only has half the loadbearing capacity that it should have for the snow load without the extra weight of the HVAC system.

Chad Crandell asked if the board would consider a variance to the Adult Use and Medical Marijuana Ordinance. His business operation recently purchased the vacant Family Dollar store to expand their manufacturing operation. The state allows for a single business license to be split between two buildings, but the town ordinance does not allow for two cannabis businesses to be within 1,000 feet of each other. The board referred him to the Board of Appeals for a variance.

The sexton for Farmington is looking to retire soon, so the town has looked into alternatives. Wiles Funeral Home offers some cemetery oversight services and could have someone available 24/7 to show and sell lots. This is a service they offer in other communities, including Wilton. The lawn mowing and other upkeep would not be covered by Wiles, but those responsibilities could potentially be taken under the oversight of the Parks and Recreation department.

The board appointed Eric Whitey and Robert Zundel to serve on the Conversation Commission.

Amanda Wheeler, of Chesterville, was hired as a clerk to serve in the town office. Wheeler has experience with all aspects of the position and came with good references.

The board recognized Code Enforcement Officer Steve Kaiser for 35 years of service to the town.