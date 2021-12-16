Farmington Board of Selectmen continue conversations on federal, state, and local funding

FARMINGTON — High Peaks Alliance director Brent West and Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands chief planner Liz Petruska spoke to the board of selectmen Tuesday, Dec. 14, with an update on the proposal for the Rail Trail Bridge project.

West has his eye on a federal grant that would cover 80% of the project costs. Using figures from an older engineering plan, adjusted for inflation, West estimates the total project cost would be around $2.8 million, leaving roughly $560,000 to be raised through other funds. West is hoping to secure $600,000. The Onion Foundation has committed $300,000, so West is seeking a match. Essentially, he is requesting that the town fund an estimated 10% of the project. When completed, the project is expected to increase tourism and recreational activity, leading to increases in business traffic and increased revenue for the town. The University of Southern Maine performed an impact study and estimated that the project may bring in $800,000 annually.

The State of Maine is expected to assume responsibility for maintaining the bridge once complete.

The question was raised if American Rescue Plan Act funds could be used; as the grant West is applying for is a federal grant, additional federal dollars cannot be used for the remainder.

Because of the grant application deadline of Jan. 31, he is seeking a January commitment from the town for whatever funds they would be willing to allocate to the project, although the funds would not be expended until work begins on the project.

Updated figures for the project are not yet available. West reported that the engineering firm has completed their preliminary plans for the project and that cost estimates are due by Jan 1, 2022. The board agreed to table the request until their meeting on Jan 11, when they could review the updated costs and have firm numbers to work with. In addition, town manager Christian Waller agreed to look into TIF money to see if some or all of the project funds could be drawn from TIF.

The board again discussed ARPA funds. One proposed use is to improve the broadband infrastructure. This would improve educational opportunities, support students, and attract remote workers and new businesses. Broadband is one investment that meets multiple criteria for the ARPA funds. Other infrastructure projects that may be eligible include repairs and improvements at the wastewater treatment facilities, improving the ventilation and air handling systems at the town office building, or replacing the community center roof and air handling system.

Other eligible uses include premium pay for public employees as a compensation for the unpaid risks they worked through during the pandemic.

There are also a number of non-profit organizations that have submitted requests for consideration.

The board would like to hear public feedback on how to spend the ARPA funds and may set up a public meeting or create some kind of online portal to receive suggestions.

In keeping with their previous practice, the board approved a cost of living adjustment for an increase of 7.3%. The increase was based on percentage increases throughout 2021 and the projected increase for December of 2021. This figure will allow department heads to begin building their budgets for the upcoming fiscal year. The board expressed that the COL adjustment was important to treat the employees fairly, and also alluded to future discussions of wage increases in an effort to retain employees.