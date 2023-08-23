Farmington board to interview four candidates for town manager position

FARMINGTON – The Farmington Select Board will be interviewing four candidates for the town manager position in the near future.

The search for a new town manager has taken longer than initially expected. After the unexpected resignation of the town manager in February, the board began working with the Maine Municipal Association to conduct the search. In July, a finalist candidate withdrew during negotiations for personal reasons, and the search was reopened with applications due by August 17. Those applications were reviewed in executive session on Tuesday, August 22.

Board Chair Matt Smith said Wednesday morning that the board voted to move forward with interviews for four prospective candidates.

In other business, the Public Works department presented the board with an update on the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) claims for storms in December 2022, May 2023, and June 2023. The claim for the December storm was a total of $75,225.29; tree removal costs were $10,500 and total road damages were $64,725.29. This is in review with FEMA and the town should hear updates on reimbursement soon. In addition, the town has estimated damages of $162,955 from the May 1 storm and $28,475 for the storm on June 29 that heavily impacted Jay. Those claims will be going through the FEMA process.

Public Works also reported that they have finished paving Mosher Hill Road, Savage Road, Ramsdell Road, and the Christian Drive development. The finish work has been completed on Christian Drive and crews are now finishing up the Mosher Hill Road and Ramsdell Road. Prep work will be done on Bailey Hill Road and Weeks Mills Road for paving in the spring.

The board heard an update from Maranda Nemeth with the Atlantic Salmon Foundation on Walton’s Mill Park. The contract between Farmington and ASF ends in November and the project is almost complete. Nemeth said there are some additional housekeeping items such as the transfer of $20,000 from ASF to Farmington for ongoing maintenance on the park.

There will be a dedication ceremony and ribbon-cutting with the Town of Farmington and project partners on Friday, September 29 at 11 a.m. With only 16 spaces available at the park, be prepared to park along Route 43 or plan to carpool. Please RSVP to info@asfmaine.org

This meeting was recorded by Mt. Blue TV and is available for viewing online at MtBlueTV.org