Farmington businesses vandalized, investigation underway

FARMINGTON – On Thursday, May 5, 2022, Farmington Police Department received complaints of vandalism to several downtown businesses and at least one parked motor vehicle. Investigations have revealed that windows had been shattered by small projectiles. The incidents are believed to have occurred between 10:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on May 4. Surveillance video is being reviewed to identify a vehicle suspected to be involved in the damage. The vehicle is a small silver or gray sedan. More information will be provided as it becomes available. Please contact Farmington Police Department with information at (207) 778-6311.