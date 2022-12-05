Farmington celebrates 46th Annual Chester Greenwood Day

FARMINGTON – Despite the rain, Main Street was filled with people on Saturday for the annual Chester Greenwood Day celebration. For the 46th year, the community gathered to celebrate the Farmington resident and earmuff inventor with many events, including the Rotary Club’s Festival of Trees, a gingerbread house contest, and the Chester Greenwood parade.

Earmuffs could be seen everywhere from beneath umbrellas and raincoats as people gathered along the street to watch the parade go by. The theme of the parade this year was “Winter Wonderland,” organized by the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce.

As in years past, Farmington Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Clyde Ross led the parade in his Chester Greenwood costume. By his side was Farmington Town Manager Christian Waller. They were followed by both floats and walkers from many local businesses and organizations, decorated with snowy scenes.

The winners of the parade included, in the Adult Float category, Kyes Insurance in first place, the United Way in second, and Franklin Savings Bank in third. In the Youth Float category, Thomas Performing Arts Center came in first and Sandy River Girl Scouts came in second. In the Walker category, first place went to the Federation of North-American Explorers, second went to Farmington Early Learning, and third went to the Boy Scouts.

At the flag raising ceremony after the parade, Paul Mills spoke passionately to the town about the history of Chester Greenwood Day, ending by encouraging everyone to “Buy local!”