Farmington celebrates 8th annual Earth Day cleanup

FARMINGTON – Volunteers are requested for the 8th annual Earth Day cleanup taking place on Thursday, April 22.

Earth Day has been officially celebrated internationally for 51 years, with a theme this year of “Restore our Earth’. Farmington’s cleanup will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday. Volunteers will gather on the front lawn of the Pierce House on Main Street to get their assigned spot for cleaning up. All participants will need to wear a face mask and comply with COVID-19 social distancing standards.

For eight years now volunteers have spread out throughout Farmington to pick up litter along roadsides, parks and trails. Local businesses, schools and churches have all participated to make the day meaningful, productive and fun.

“It’s been particularly great to see kids come back bright and proud of their Earth Day efforts and contribution,” organizer Jody Palmer said.

Palmer recommends that volunteers wear bright colors to be easily noticeable when working along roadways. Any findings of suspicious items should be left and organizers notified for proper removal. Due to COVID-19, Palmer said volunteers are encouraged to find time throughout the week to participate. Bags of collected trash can be left by the roadside and volunteers will pick up.

Other activities this year include fertilizing blueberry plantings in public spaces and pruning apple trees at the University of Maine at Farmington. UMaine Cooperative Extension’s Dave Fuller will be leading groups to explain the skills and techniques used for the activities.

A number of categories will judged for winners this year, including: Happiest Cleanup Volunteer Group or Family, Oddest Litter Found, Most Adventurous Litter Retrieval, Silliest Cleanup Outfit, Youngest Volunteer and Oldest Volunteer. Winners will receive prizes donated from the following local businesses: Reny’s, Main Street Nutrition, Twice Sold Tales, The Roost, and Wicked Good Candy.

For more conversation about Earth Day events contact Jody Bean Palmer at jbeanpalmer@yahoo.com or by calling 778-2200.