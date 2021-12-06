Farmington celebrates Chester Greenwood once again

FARMINGTON – Main Street was full Saturday with the sights and sounds of more normal times as the 45th annual Chester Greenwood Day celebration took place. The event, which is one of the area’s most significant, was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The absence of the beloved local gathering brought a renewed sense of community this year, with high spirits and good cheer to spare.

Among the familiar faces in the crowd were Governor Janet Mills as well as many of the Greenwood descendants.

Farmington Fire Deputy Chief Clyde Ross donned his expected alter ego of Chester himself, and numerous local business owners and community leaders joined in for the parade, flaunting their interpretation of this year’s theme: “Vacationland Fun.” Hundreds of earmuffs were dug from the back of closets, or purchased new for the occasion, and ranged in style from hot pink faux fur to the traditional, simple style of Chester’s original design.

Winners of the parade, organized by the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce, were as follows:

YOUTH-LEAD FLOAT

First place: RSU 9

Second place: Franklin County Children’s Task Force

ADULT-LEAD FLOAT

First place: Foster Tech Center

Second place: Kyes Insurance

Third place: University of Maine at Farmington

WALKERS

First place: Boy Scouts

Second place: Mt. Blue ski team

Third Place: Golden Girls