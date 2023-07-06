Farmington celebrates Independence Day with parade and festivities

FARMINGTON – Downtown Farmington paused for the annual Fourth of July Parade Tuesday morning. This year’s ‘Best in Show’ award for the Farmington Parade went to Amanda Beane and the Daughters of the American Revolution with a float representing the Boston Tea Party, complete with cases of tea being tossed off the float. The parade lasted around 15 minutes with a number of floats and displays.

The American Legion Farmington Post 28 presented the color guard for the parade, followed by the Farmington Rotary Club, which organized the event.

First place for Military Service and Patriotic Float was awarded to Beane and the DAR, along with the Best in Show award. Teresa Hardy and the Hardy Farm won first place for agriculture and farming, Little Red with Randy Hastings won first place in the antique car category, Courtney Austin and Franklin Savings Bank won first for the float category with Scenes of America, and Buzz Bridges returned to the parade as Uncle Sam, winning first place for the Walkers category.

Antique cars continued with Don Hamlin’s 1994 Ford Mustang Convertible in second and the John Deere tractor, presented by Marc Spaulding, in third. The walkers category included second place winner Kenny Brechner with Where’s Waldo? and third place winner Flock This Way with UMF Upward Bound. Military Service winners were the VFW Post in second and the American Legion in third.

New Sharon, Chesterville, Industry, and Farmington Fire Departments turned out for the parade, along with the Farmington Police Department. The parade route led along High Street, down Broadway onto Main Street, then back up to the starting point on High Street.

Despite the gloomy forecast, the weather held off for the parade and following festivities.

The parade was recorded by Mt. Blue TV with guest commentators Tom Saviello and Governor Janet Mills, and may be viewed at MTBlueTV.org