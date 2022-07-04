Farmington celebrates the 4th of July

FARMINGTON – The annual Independence Day parade took place Monday morning, with brightly decorated floats, an array of fire trucks from area departments and a horse-drawn wagon.

Folks from Farmington and surrounding communities gathered along the parade route from High Street to Broadway, down to Main Street, and up South Street. Children waited eagerly for candy, thrown from floats and fire trucks. The parade started promptly at 10 a.m. and the streets along the parade route were closed temporarily and traffic redirected around Front Street to ensure safety during the event.

Chesterville, Phillips, Strong, New Vineyard, New Sharon and Farmington fire departments turned out for the parade, along with Farmington Police, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, and NorthStar EMS.

Franklin Savings Bank, Sugarloaf Mountain, Origin, the Frosty Paw, Franklin County Republicans and Franklin County Democrats, the American Legion Post 28, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and other area organizations and businesses participated.

Popular displays included the Seavey Farm from North Anson with their horse-drawn wagon, draft horses, ponies, and cows. Buzz Bridges from New Sharon, dressed as Uncle Sam, sang “God Bless the U.S.A.”, drawing enthusatic applause as he ended the song in the center of the Broadway and Main Street intersection.

Following the parade, the Henderson Memorial Baptist Church held a hot dog fundraiser for the area heating fund.