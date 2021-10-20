Farmington crash sends two to hospital

FARMINGTON — A motor vehicle crash in the area of Walgreens closed one lane of traffic on Main Street in Farmington for a period of time Wednesday morning around 8:30.

According to a report from Deputy Chief Shane Cote, Insowa Jones, 63, of Farmington, was driving a 2020 Nissan Rouge north towards the downtown area. Traffic in the left-hand, southbound lane was backed up at the light at the Main Street and Farmington Falls Road intersection, and Jones attempted to turn left into the Walgreens parking lot through a gap in the stopped southbound traffic.

Gabrielle DuBois, 17, of Starks, was traveling southbound in the right-hand lane in a 2018 Nissan Maxima. DuBois hit Jones’s Rouge as Jones turned in front of her. According to Cote, DuBois said she had been speeding.

Both Jones and DuBois were injured and transported to the hospital.

Chief Kenneth Charles and Deputy Chief Cote were assisted on the scene by Farmington Fire and NorthStar personnel.