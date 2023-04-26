Farmington discusses road work, approves new vehicle purchases

FARMINGTON – Road work is expected to begin in Farmington in May. The select board awarded the paving contract to Pike Industries during the board meeting Tuesday night, opting not to put it out to bid due to availability, costs, and past issues with other smaller contractors not completing work.

Public Works Director Phil Hutchins presented the board with two different cost-sharing program with the Maine Department of Transportation. In the past, the town has partnered with MDOT on the Municipal Partnership Initiative, which is a 50/50 cost share for road improvements between the state and the town, with a cap of $625,000 from the state. The MPI funds were used on Front Street and High Street in Farmington.

A new program, the Village Partnership Initiative, is a 50/50 cost share with the maximum contribution dependent on the extent of the project. Hutchins noted that the Town of Kingfield used the VPI program for the Main Street project, which was primarily completed in 2022.

The town will explore ways to use this project to support road improvements in the town.

The select board approved the purchase of a new plow truck, costing $278,375. This is the only plow truck available on a lot anywhere in Maine, Hutchins said. It is being sold by HP Fairfield. If the town elected to order a new truck, it would be 12 to 18 months before the truck would be delivered; in the future the town may need to look at budgeting and pre-ordering plow trucks, similar to the schedule for replacing fire trucks.

Public Works also requested $120,000 towards two ‘slightly used’ pickup trucks. The department also intends to trade in a 2012 F550 one-ton truck towards the purchase of the two new trucks. The board approved the request.

Parks and Recreation asked permission to accept donations totaling $3045.55 for new equipment for the youth lacrosse program. Over the last eight to ten years, the program has averaged between eight and eighteen children each year, Director Matt Foster said. This last spring they had sixty children. As such, they needed additional equipment, and generous donors stepped forward to finance the additional expense. The board unanimously accepted the donations.

The selectboard approved a one-day liquor license for a wedding in late June, and authorized the town clerk to sign one-day liquor licenses for weddings and other events rather than wait up to two weeks for the board to meet and approve the license.

Farmington Police Chief Ken Charles introduced the newest police officers to the board. Officer Donnie Gray, Officer Jonathan Parker, Officer Ethan Bronson, and Officer Rex Schweighofer have brought the department up to full staffing on the patrol side, with one vacancy remaining for a detective.

In other business, Matt Smith, chairman of the board, reported that interviews for the town manager position will start later this week.

This meeting was recorded by Mt. Blue TV and is available for viewing online at MtBlueTV.org