Farmington Downtown Association hosts 9th Annual Earth Day Cleanup

FARMINGTON – April 22 is celebrated as Earth Day around the world, and the Farmington Downtown Association is hosting its 9th annual cleanup event to invest in our planet.

The cleanup will take place from 1–3 p.m. and interested contest participants will meet in front of the Pierce House. Prize categories include happiest cleanup volunteer group or family, oddest litter found, most adventurous litter retrieval, youngest volunteer, most litter picked up by an individual and most litter picked up by a group or team.

According to this year’s organizer, Jessica Casey, the prizes for winners show significant support for the cleanup.

“Several local businesses have very generously donated prizes for the event. We have gift cards to Twice Sold Tales, Reny’s, and Main Street Nutrition, a travel mug and some coffee from Dunkin, earrings and a candle from The Mercantile, some chocolate from Wicked Good Candy, and a toy from Minikins,” Casey said.

There will also be stickers to give out to volunteers as well as educational displays. Winners will be chosen from pictures taken or submitted to Casey by the end of Earth Day, and if anyone finds anything too large to bring to the Pierce House, they can call her so that public works can pick it up.

Last year more than 50 people registered for the different prize categories with an estimated 100 or more participants total, and volunteers picked up 857lbs of litter. Casey expressed excitement regarding this year’s anticipated turnout and hopes to surpass last year’s litter cleanup.

“I’ve been told that this event continues to grow over the years, so hopefully this year that trend will continue and we’ll get even more people helping out,” Casey said. “I’m very excited about helping coordinate the event this year; I think it’s a really excellent way for the Farmington community to come together to demonstrate how much we all care for our beautiful town. I’m looking forward to seeing everyone at the Pierce House on Earth Day.”