Farmington Elks ‘Joe Toot’ Field receives many improvements

WEST FARMINGTON – Over the past few years, the Farmington Elks “Joe Toot” Memorial Field has undergone many changes. Visitors will notice an updated scoreboard, new netting, and a restored backstop that was brought up when the field was initially founded in 1961.

Last fall, a new scoreboard dedicated to Kenneth “Spider” Durrell was installed that now lists many of the field’s major contributors. New netting was also installed behind the home plate, which is meant to prevent any foul balls from flying into spectators.

Jody Meader was very involved with getting the nets installed, helping to make this one of the only fields in the state with netting other than the Portland Sea Dogs.

There are two tournaments running through the month of July. The tournaments begin July 8-10 for children 10 and under, and July 22-24 for children 12 and under starting at 9 a.m. The concession stand will be running until everyone has left the field, and all proceeds will be donated to support youth activities in the area.

There will also be a free bubblegum program during the tournaments that encourages children to pick up empty bottles and cans in exchange for free pieces of gum.

“By the end of the day, there isn’t a bottle or can left on the field all because of the help from the kids,” Elks member Aaron Allumeaugh said.