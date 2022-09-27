Farmington Fair 2022, fun despite the challenges

FARMINGTON – While the week-long Franklin County Agricultural Fair had its bumps and bruises, there was plenty of time for fun with friends and family.

Tuesday night, the rain cleared up long enough for the Firemen’s Muster. Four teams from area departments competed in a series of drills and exercises, racing the clock to see who was fastest. Canton came in first, taking home the grand prize, with Chesterville in second place. Region 9 pulled third, barely beating the Mutual Aid team, which was made up of firefighters from several towns in the northern part of the county who work together on mutual aid calls.

Live music from local groups played in the park throughout the week, including a performance by Darby Sabin, a Wilton native who is setting off to tour Europe in a couple of months. Other featured artists were Arizona Rose, Craig Hutchinson and Friends, Crooked Bill, Torn Together, and Davidson County Line.

Several events were cancelled or rescheduled due to the rain, but the last two days of the fair were clear and brisk, with some special guests taking advantage of the good weather. Governor Janet Mills toured the fair grounds and enjoyed the races Friday afternoon while former Governor Paul LePage came for the Demolition Derby on Saturday. Both gubernatorial candidates met with supporters for casual chats.

The Demolition Derby, the closing event at the fair, drew thousands of people who filled the grandstand and infield to watch the popular event. Three heats for different classes of vehicles concluded with a smash-up of the winners of each heat.

Thanks to the dozens of fairgrounds staff, safety crews, and volunteers who helped things go smoothly and dealt with the weather, medical emergencies, power outages, and other challenges throughout the week.