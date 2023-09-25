Farmington Fair: Races, Rides, and the Demolition Derby

FARMINGTON – The Farmington Fair, hosted by the Franklin County Agricultural Society, returned for the 182nd year. Running from Sunday, September 17 to Saturday, September 23, the Fair had several new events along with old favorites.

Monday morning was set aside for local schoolkids to visit the fairgrounds and participate in Agricultural Day. A variety of presenters included game wardens and forest rangers, local farmers and producers, firefighters, law enforcement, and EMS providers, and more. The Maine Maple Producers reported hundreds of children toured the Maple Syrup House Monday morning.

Monday was initially scheduled for a $20 ride bracelet day but due to the weather forecast, fair officials decided not to open the midway Monday afternoon. Drag Your Neighbor was rescheduled to Wednesday night.

Wednesday was a $25 ride bracelet day and the fairgrounds were packed! Most of the area schools had an early release day and families turned out for the ride special, rounding out the evening with Drag Your Neighbor.

Drag Your Neighbor included a few elimination rounds with two-wheel drive sedans, then moved on to the larger vehicles, including an Audi sedan and returning champion Dustin Tyler in a little blue Subaru. Even racing against the large pickups, Tyler came out ahead in the elimination rounds and entered the final, a best two out of three. Racing against Caleb Rackliff, Tyler won first place for Drag Your Neighbor. Event organizers said Tyler has won for several years with the blue Subaru.

On Thursday night, crowds of people filled the grandstand to watch the very first Rave X Motorsports Outer Limits Freestyle show at the Farmington Fair.

M.C. Dave Carlberg kicked off the show by introducing the seven motorists, and challenged them to compete in teams to see who could pull off the most tricks. The motorists performed a variety of stunts including high jumps, flips, and aerial tricks using two take-off ramps that launched the motorists high up into the air.

After the show, there was a vending booth for people to get autographs and a variety of Rave X merchandise was made available for sale.

The event was sponsored by Falls Road Veterinary Clinic, Franklin Savings Bank, Mountain Side Powersports, Hight Chevy, Dutch Gap Auto, and Ripley & Fletcher Preowned.

The popular Tractor and Truck pulls returned Friday night, sponsored by Ripley & Fletcher and Harris Septic Services.

To wrap up the fair on Saturday night, crowds of people gathered at the grandstand to watch the highly anticipated Demolition Derby. The derby consisted of five heats and ended with a feature.

In the first heat of all four-cylinder sedans, car No. 95 won first place. In the second heat of another round of sedans, car No. 22 won second place with car No. 15 winning first place. In the third heat of 6-8 cylinder sedans, car No. 111 took second place, and car No. 79 won first place. In the fourth heat of trucks and vans, van No. 8 took first place. In the final round of mixed class of vehicles, car No. 7X won first place.

The derby was made possible by its sponsors Home Auto Group, Farmington Ford, Franklin Chrysler, Ripley & Fletcher, Tuttle Auto Sales, and Motor Supply.

The 183rd Annual Fair will be September 15 – 21, 2024.