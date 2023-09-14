Farmington Fair returns with new events and programs, September 17 – 23

FARMINGTON – The Farmington Fair is returning for its 182nd Annual Exhibition on the week of September 17 through 23, 2023. Hosted by the Franklin County Agricultural Society, the fair promises fun and good times for the whole family.

The fair will feature a few new events this year, including a Rave X Motorsports show, which is coming to Farmington as part of the Outer Limits Freestyle Tour, complete with dirt bike tricks. This will take place on Thursday, September 21 at 6 p.m.

On the opening Sunday, September 17, another new event, the Kid’s Bike Race, will take place in front of the Grandstands at 6 p.m. with the chance to win brand new bikes and helmets. Registration is in the same spot from 5 to 5:45 p.m.

The Miss Farmington Fair Pageant will be held on September 17 at 6:30 p.m. on the stage in the Pulling Ring. This event is open to females 7-18 years of age. Judging is based on an interview, talent demonstration, and formal wear. Trophies will be given to the highest score in each of the three age groups, along with awards for Miss Congeniality and Miss Hospitality. Information about registration is available on the Farmington Fair website.

On the last night of the Fair, Saturday, September 23, will be the highly anticipated annual Demolition Derby. The Derby starts at 7 p.m., and will be recorded by Mt. Blue TV and made available later on mtbluetv.org. Before the Derby will be a demonstration of Liberty Horses in the pulling ring at 6 p.m. Liberty is the art of connecting with the horse while they are complete free. The demonstration is presented by Gamilah Unbridled, a non-profit dedicated to providing liberty horsemanship education to underprivileged youth and rescue horses.

There will be two ride specials throughout the week; one on Monday, Sept. 18 from 5 to 9 p.m. and another on Wednesday, Sept. 20 from 1 to 9 p.m. On both these occasions, $20 per person will gain access to unlimited rides.

For additional information on Farmington Fair events, call (207)778-6083. The full fair program and ticket information is available on the Facebook page and the website.