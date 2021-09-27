Farmington Fair wraps up week with popular Demolition Derby

FARMINGTON — After the pandemic cancellation last year, the 180th Farmington Fair returned this week, bringing its usual lineup of exhibitions, competitions, and rides.

Among the most popular events was Saturday night’s Demolition Derby. Crowds filled the grandstand, infield, and lined the fences and walkways around the race track to watch the event.

Thunderstorms made some fear that the event would be cancelled or rescheduled for earlier in the day, but the rain held off and the event began at 7 p.m. as planned.

In the first heat, for four cylinder sedans, Nathan Courtier of Rumford won first place with car No. 66. John Ladd of Jay took second and Aaron Emery of Farmington came in for third.

The second heat, for another round of four cylinders, saw Josh Marcum of Vienna steal first with No. 2022, the LePage car. Melissa Pierce of Pittsfield won second and Gary Choate of Livermore took third.

Moving up a class to the six- and eight-cylinder sedans, Bean Grener of Oakland took first with No. 43, Steve Lilley Jr. of Industry came in for second, and Sean Foster of Rumford picked up third.

The vans, trucks, and boats heat—which primarily consisted of mini vans—filled the track with 13 vehicles. Tommy Tompkins of Carthage took first with No. 113, Devin Booker of Farmington won second, and Shane Webber of New Vineyard rounded up third place.

In the feature, where the first, second, and third place winners from each heat all joined the ring, Booker took first with No. 51. It was a long and drawn out battle between Booker and the second place winner, Josh Marcum, which was ultimately ended when the fire department was called on the scene to assist with a different vehicle.

On scene were the Farmington and New Sharon fire departments and NorthStar Ambulance. The track crew was Steve Lilley Sr., Steve Lilley Jr., Josh Marcum, Chris Nightingale, Troy McCormick, Dan Couture, and Mark Hamlin. Kevin and Judy Vining assisted with the derby, as well as with the truck pulls and the ‘drag your neighbor’ event earlier in the week. The tractor crew, who hauled disabled vehicles off the rock barricades and out of the track, consisted of Aaron Forces and Skip Fordes.