Farmington Farmers’ Market kicks off season this Saturday

FARMINGTON – After last year’s discouraging start, which fell in place with the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, downtown’s seasonal farmers’ market is looking forward to a vibrant year of growth.

The market, which will take place on both Fridays and Saturdays throughout the summer, will kick off at the start of the month this Saturday. Many of the vendors choose to sell both days, manager Deborah Chadbourne said. Chadbourne owns Rasmussen Farm in Freeman Townships and sells a variety of vegetables at both markets. She also organizes Western Maine Market– a virtual version of the farmer’s market experience, complete with delivery.

Joining Chadbourne are 12 other farms, seven of which are new vendors this year. The market will offer its usual lineup of fruits and vegetables, preserves, baked goods, and proteins, as well some more unique items such as, hand-spun fibers, hard to find root vegetables and vegan-grown produce. One of the new vendors, Uprooted of Starks, is owned by two friends, both Airforce Veterans, who decided to trade in “their boots for beets”.

Market organizers have worked hard to meet the needs of the community by implementing the use of SNAP and WIC funds, as well as the Harvest Bucks program which gives back money for dollars spent on fruits and vegetables.

Chadbourne said they are keeping updated on COVID-19 guidelines for outdoor gatherings, but as of now market additions such as cooking demonstrations and food sampling is not allowed.

The market will be held every Friday and Saturday, from 10 to 1 p.m. and 9 a.m. to noon, respectively. Friday’s market takes place on Front Street near Thai Smile, and Saturday’s market sets up in the parking lot of the District Courthouse on Main Street.

Updates can be followed on the Farmington Farmers’ Market Association <ahref=”https://www.facebook.com/farmingtonmainefarmersmarket/”>Facebook page.