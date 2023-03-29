Farmington hires new town clerk, executive assistant; reviews amended fire service contract with Industry

FARMINGTON – A new town clerk and executive assistant will be starting on April 10, following select board approval Tuesday night.

Leah Guisti, from Starks, has been hired as the executive assistant to the town manager. Diane Dunham from Temple will take the role of town clerk and registrar of voters. They will both start on April 10, 2023.

Farmington has seen significant changes in the general administration with the town manager, town clerk, and executive assistant positions all turning over in the last few months. With these two new hires, the remaining vacancy is the town manager position. Applications for that position closed Tuesday and the board will begin reviewing the candidates next week.

At the annual town meeting Monday, Stephan Bunker was re-elected to the board, and joined by Dennis O’Neil. The other board members are Matt Smith, Joshua Bell, and Byron Staples.

Tuesday night the board elected officers. O’Neil nominated Smith to serve as the board chair. This was seconded by Bell and approved by a unanimous vote of the board. Bell then nominated Bunker for the vice chair. This was seconded by O’Neill and approved unanimously. Finally, Bell nominated Staples for the board secretary; Smith seconded the motion and the board approved it unanimously.

The Farmington Historical Society requested permission to apply for a grant from the Onion Foundation. The FHS is looking to upgrade the roadways in Riverside Cemetery to create an accessible walking trail called the Community Heritage Trail. The project would involve removing the grass in the center of the roadways and replacing it with a weed block material and four inches of packed crushed stone dust to create an eight-foot wide even surface for wheelchairs and other assistive devices and equipment. In addition, they would create a 40 by 40 foot accessible parking lot next to the trail using the existing access point from the road. The trail would follow the existing maintenance road along Route 2 and down the center of the cemetery, set away from the highway by 10 or 12 feet.

The Historical Society requested permission from the town to apply for the grant as the cemetery is the property of the Town of Farmington. Included in the presentation from FHS President Jane Woodman were letters of support from Work First, LEAP, RSU 9, and from University of Maine at Farmington.

Currently the only accessible trail in Farmington is the Prescott Trail on Front Street. This proposal would add another accessible trail at no cost to the town.

The Historical Society would create educational programs and offerings using the trail to offer more accessible programs, but it would be open to the public to support and promote outdoor recreation and education.

Public Works Director Phil Hutchins said his only concern had been the type of grant; it is a private grant from the Onion Foundation and FHS would be the administrator of the grant. He voiced support of the proposal.

Board members unanimously approved the concept of the trail and allowed the FHS to apply for the grant.

In a previous meeting the board reviewed a project for an electric vehicle charging station at the municipal parking lot on Main Street. The former town manager entered into a contract for the charging station without formal board approval and without review from the TIF committee. The board initially considered voiding the contract but the charging stations have already been shipped, so they may not be able to cancel the contract. The board has tabled the issue for now and asked for the TIF committee to review the project and make a recommendation for how to move forward.

At the Industry town meeting in mid-March, voters agreed to enter into a contract with Farmington for fire protection services. Farmington’s attorney recommended several changes in the language of the agreement so Farmington Fire Chief Tim Hardy submitted the amended agreement to both Farmington and Industry.

In addition to Farmington Fire providing immediate emergency response to Industry alongside the Industry Fire Department rather than responding as requested under the county-wide mutual aid agreement, the agreement currently under review states that the Farmington Fire Chief will also be appointed as the fire chief for Industry. The amended agreement also outlines liabilities and procedures for legal issues.

The amendment was approved by the Farmington select board and is expected to be reviewed by the Industry select board next week.

Bunker noted that other communities may look at this agreement in the future as a model for more collaborative fire protection services.

This meeting was recorded by Mt. Blue TV and is available for viewing online at MtBlueTV.org