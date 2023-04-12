Farmington hiring for new assessor

FARMINGTON – The search for an assessor is underway again. During the Farmington select board meeting on Tuesday, April 11, Alli Brochu stated she will be leaving at the end of the month. A majority of the select board and the interim town manager indicated they were already aware of this, and the position has been advertised.

Brochu was hired in December 2022 as the assessor. Around the same time, Susan Murphy was hired as the town clerk and human resources director. Murphy stepped down from her position in March.

Farmington has seen a significant turnover of executive positions in the last six months with vacancies in the assessor, town manager, town clerk, and executive assistant positions.

In the last few weeks, Leah Guisti, from Starks, has been hired as the executive assistant to the town manager. Diane Dunham of Temple has been hired as the town clerk. Both started in their new positions on April 10.

Currently Farmington is advertising on the town website for a town manager and an assessor. The search for a new town manager is underway with the assistance of the Maine Municipal Association and the select board is expected to conduct interviews through the month of April.

Interim Town Manager Cornell Knight asked the board for direction during the meeting Tuesday night. Knight will be out of the state for several weeks, returning in mid-May. This trip was planned prior to his role as the interim town manager, and he asked the board if they would like him to continue in that role while he is away.

The board verbally agreed to keep Knight in the position of town manager, with multiple board members stating they would like the consistency. If Knight stepped down during his absence, the select board would be responsible for all daily operations in the town until another interim manager could be found or until the hiring process is complete for a new town manager.

Knight expects to be available by email and Zoom for municipal business while he is away. Members of the select board will likely spend more time in the municipal offices during Knight’s absence to help if necessary.

The board also reviewed the revaluation process. Farmington received one bid for the revaluation, from KRT Appraisal. The bid had two different options: to perform a revaluation using the town’s current database, TRIO, for $310,000; or to perform the revaluation and upgrade to a more advanced assessing database with more options and flexibility, for $295,000. In addition, an additional quote was submitted by KRT Appraisal for the business personal property assessment for an estimated $17,500.

After discussion with Brochu the select board voted to accept the bid for $295,000 and $17,500 for an upgrade to the assessing database, a revaluation of the town, and the business personal property assessment, for a total cost of $312,500.

This meeting was recorded by Mt. Blue TV and is available for viewing online at MtBlueTV.org