Farmington hiring new town manager after months-long search

FARMINGTON – The Farmington Board of Selectmen announced in a press release Tuesday afternoon that they will vote next week to appoint a new town manager.

The board will vote on Tuesday, September 26, to appoint Erica LaCroix as Farmington’s next Town Manager. LaCroix succeeds Richard Davis, who served as the Farmington Town Manager for 20 years and retired from the position in 2021, and Christian Waller, who resigned in February 2023.

The Board of Selectmen received a total of 22 resumes for the town manager position. This was their third round of reviewing applicants, a process which started in February 2023. In this round they interviewed three candidates, all of whom were experienced town managers. The board unanimously agreed to offer the position to LaCroix, who has accepted the position and signed a contract with the town. The board will vote to accept the contract and appoint LaCroix as the town manager in the next regular board meeting.

LaCroix is originally from Mt. Vernon, Maine, and graduated from Marranacook High School in 1988. She received a BS from Michigan State University and a MPA from Norwich University. She has worked in the public sector for over 25 years, most recently as Town Manager in Winslow, Maine. She was chosen as “Rising Star” by Maine Town and City Manager Association.

LaCroix will start on December 13, 2023.