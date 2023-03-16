Farmington Historical Society meeting to be held at Titcomb Mountain

FARMINGTON – The Farmington Historical Society will be meeting at the Titcomb Mountain Lodge on Saturday, March 18, at 7 p.m.

The topic of the meeting will be “The History of Capt. John Abbott Titcomb Memorial Ski Slope” and members of the public are invited to join the historical society members and Titcomb skiers for this joint meeting. There will be a dessert potluck along with the meeting.

This meeting of the Farmington Historical Society has been moved to Saturday, March 18, to allow members to attend the Farmington Annual Town Meeting on Monday, March 27.