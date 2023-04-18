Farmington Legion Post recognizes members for decades of service

FARMINGTON – On Saturday, April 15, The American Legion Roderick-Crosby Post 28 hosted a Salute to Service in honor of veterans who have been members of the Legion for 35 or more years. The gathering began at 11 a.m. with the Color Guard posting the colors, along with a welcome prayer lead by Chaplain Langdon Adams and the singing of the National Anthem by Prescilla Kimball.

The ceremony recognized 30 veterans with more than 35 years of service in the American Legion, along with 13 veterans with 50+ years of service and two veterans with over 60 years of service. These members alone represent a cumulative total of more than 14 centuries of community service through the Legion.

Peter Tracy, a member of the post, organized the reception and recognition ceremony. Tracy reported that the Farmington Post has around 185 members, many of whom who not only are veterans and legionnaires, but run businesses and are active volunteers for other organizations, integrating themselves within the Farmington and Maine community.

Post 28 Commander Steve Bunker gave his remarks shortly after the introduction. During his speech he commended the veterans for their acts of service, stating that “The American Legion’s vision statement is Veterans Strengthening America, and I firmly believe that America is stronger because of its veterans.”

One of the post’s longest serving members was Norman Ferrari, who had served in World War Two, and was a member of the American Legion for 71 years. Unfortunately Ferrari passed recently, but the Legion wished to honor his service.

Francis Paling was another honorable guest, who also served in WWII, and has been a member of the American legion for 66 years. Although he was unable to attend the ceremony he was praised as one of the current longest standing members in the post.

The American Legion Department Commander, Pat Mitchell, and State Commander, Kirk Thurston, also spoke during the service.

The American Legion Farmington Post is active within the community. They seek to serve and support the community and local veterans through a variety of ways, such as reaching out to veterans within their homes and assisting them, whether they need heating fuel for the winter or a ramp to access their home. They also serve as the Color Guard for a number of community events, and sponsor the local scouting troop.

Bunker is passionate about the American Legion, stating that the purpose of the American Legion is to bring together veterans for comradery, as well as to support and encourage Americanism and Patriotism.

Tracy believes that the reason Americans have the lifestyle that they do in America is because of people willing to serve the country.

Many were in attendance for the praise of these long standing American Legion veterans. One portion of the ceremony included a white clothed table that served a persistent remembrance of prisoners of war and those missing in action. During all services and gatherings the American Legion puts out this table to recognize the soldiers who did not come home.

This is the first public service put on by the American Legion to commemorate long standing US veterans and members of the Legion. Tracy, who is responsible for post membership, recognized that many of the members had faded out of the American Legion, and he wished to reach out to the longstanding members and give them a specific recognition of their service.

Bunker stated that because of this service, many members of the American Legion had come in that he had not seen in years, and realized that they just needed a reason to come back. He hopes that the members will come back in for more events.

This service was recorded by Mt. Blue TV and will be made available for viewing online at MtBlueTV.org

