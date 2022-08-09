Farmington man arrested for domestic violence aggravated assault

FARMINGTON – On Monday, August 8, 2022, Farmington Police Department responded to the report of Domestic Violence Assault on Davis Road in Farmington. Sergeant Ethan Boyd and Officer Ethan Bronson responded to call. Investigation led to the arrest of Brian Mackin, age 31 of Farmington. The victim was transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital by NorthStar Ambulance for evaluation as is indicated when strangulation has occurred or is attempted. Mackin was arrested and charged with Domestic Violence Aggravated Assault (Strangulation) and Domestic Violence Criminal Threatening (with prior convictions).

Domestic Violence Aggravated Assault involving Strangulation is defined in Maine Statute as: Bodily injury to another under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life. Such circumstances include, but are not limited to, the number, location or nature of the injuries, the manner or method inflicted, the observable physical condition of the victim or the use of strangulation. For the purpose of this paragraph, “strangulation” means impeding the breathing or circulation of the blood of another person by intentionally, knowingly or recklessly applying pressure on the person’s throat or neck.

Chief Kenneth Charles would like to note that in all instances involving Strangulation, even when the incident is not reported to the Police, the victim should always seek medical attention. Strangulation is one of the most lethal forms of Domestic Violence and far more prevalent than we know. Many victims of strangulation do not have visible external injuries though there can be serious immediate and long-term health consequences.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the SafeVoices 24/7 helpline at 1-800-559-2927. Expect that you may be asked your first name and a safe number for an advocate to call you back. Their services are free, confidential, and anonymous. If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, please call 911.