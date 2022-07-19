Farmington man indicted on trafficking charge

FARMINGTON – A local man was indicted on a charge of aggravated trafficking by the Franklin County grand jury last week, relating to an arrest that occurred in December 2021.

Parker Harris, 19 of Farmington, was indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, a Class A felony, as well as a misdemeanor charge or operating after suspension of license. A criminal forfeiture has also been filed by the state for three firearms reportedly belonging to Harris.

According to an arrest affidavit filed with the court, Harris was identified by Farmington Police Department Sgt. Ethan Boyd on the morning of Dec. 28, 2021. At approximately 2:11 a.m., Boyd wrote in the affidavit, he saw a vehicle with two individuals inside parked outside of a closed marijuana business. Upon investigating the vehicle, he identified Harris as the operator. Harris was a known individual to local law enforcement, Boyd said, as someone suspected of “dealing in illegal narcotics in the area” and someone who often carried firearms. Dispatchers informed Boyd that Harris’ license to drive had been suspended.

Harris initially denied having any loaded firearms but a pistol that was loaded was found in his pocket, Boyd wrote in the affidavit. Harris indicated that he had an unloaded rifle in his vehicle.

Harris was arrested on the operation after suspension charge and his vehicle was searched after he was transported to Franklin County Detention Center. Inside, per the affidavit, police found two rifles with ammunition, “three baggies of an unknown substance consistent with heroin/fentanyl and cocaine” that weighed 8.7 grams, scales, tear-off baggies, a spoon with white residue on it, a needle and other paraphernalia.

Harris was indicted on an aggravated trafficking charge which was elevated to a Class A felony due to presence of the firearm. The criminal forfeiture targets two shotguns and a handgun.