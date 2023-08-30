Farmington Parks and Rec gearing up for fall sports, seeking coaches and staff

FARMINGTON – The Farmington Parks and Recreation Department is getting ready for fall sports, and they are looking for more people to get involved! From youth participants to parent coaches, Parks and Rec wants to hear from you.

Youth Cheer

It is that time of year again for football cheer. Joy and Ashley are excited to guide your children through the sport of cheer as they cheer for Mount Blue Area Youth Football games, and possibly some others.

The program is open to all children 3rd through 8th grade and is meant to introduce children to cheering! Focus will be on having fun while learning the fundamentals of cheer and also developing a love for the sport.

Registration is $20 for residents and $30 for non-residents, with a $15 t-shirt and sweatshirt fee.

Practices will be held weekday evenings from 5:45 – 7 p.m. at the Farmington Community Center located at 127 Middle Street, Farmington, Maine. Games will typically be Saturday mornings at Kemp Field, and a schedule will be handed out as soon as dates are available!

Youth Soccer

After summer comes… soccer season! Don’t forget to register for one of these awesome soccer programs for children from three years old through the 6th grade. All programs to be held at Hippach Field.

Registrations are at the Farmington Community Center during business hours through Thursday, September 7. Program Fee: residents, $25 with $5 jersey fee, non-residents $35 with $5 jersey fee.

FARMINGTON YOUTH SOCCER LEAGUE (Grades 2 – 6)

The FYSL is comprised of Division One (2nd – 3rd Grade) and Division Two (4th – 6th Grade) leagues. Children are put on teams and play games every Sunday with one to two practices each week. Later in the season, there will be a few weekly games. Parks and Rec works with volunteer parent coaches to create exciting practices with age-appropriate drills that develop their skills in a way that is engaging, memorable, and most of all, fun! The season ends with the Medal Madness Night where coaches and staff analyze season scores and pick the best matchups to play under the lights with awards and music.

PREP SOCCER CLUB (First Grade) & Big Kicks (Kindergarten)

This year, Parks and Rec will be running a Prep Soccer Club for first graders and a Big Kicks program for kindergarteners. They will be splitting the athletes into small groups with their own colored jersey where they will play games, participate in exciting drills, and scrimmage often to make sure that the players are ready to advance to the next level and join their FYSL team next year, all while fostering a lifelong love for the sport! Programs will be held Sundays from 2:30 – 3:30 p.m. (Prep Soccer) & 4 – 5 p.m. (Big Kicks).

LITTLE KICKS (3 & 4 Years Old) (Parent and Child)

The Little Kicks program introduces children 3 and 4 years old to the sport of soccer alongside their parents and guardians. With guided instruction from the program director, you and your little one will play together performing simple and exciting drills to pave the way for them to gain confidence and begin to develop the skills they need to play soccer for years to come! Program will be held Thursdays from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

SOCCER DIRECTOR POSITIONS AVAILABLE

Farmington Parks and Rec is looking to hire two Soccer Directors to oversee multiple divisions of soccer. Duties would include facilitation between coaches and parents, assist with coach questions, jump in and help with pre-planned practices, as well as monitor safety and fun! Hours vary based on weather and can be subject to change.

SOCCER REFEREE/ASSISTANT POSITIONS AVAILABLE

Parks and Rec is also looking to hire three Soccer Referees/Recreational Assistants. Duties would include setting up goals, refereeing games, picking up, as well as other soccer related tasks.

They are looking for upbeat, caring individuals, who want to help the 2023 Soccer Season be memorable and fun. The goal is to help guide children, second through sixth grade, as they learn the fundamentals of the game and create a love for the sport!

Hours would be Sunday afternoons, and some Thursdays, but are subject to change based on weather, and other variables.

Applications for both positions may be obtained either from the Parks and Recreation Department office located in the Farmington Community Center at 127 Middle Street or on the Town of Farmington website at www.farmington-maine.org. Applications can be mailed to Matthew Foster, 153 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, ME 04938

For more information, feel free to contact Director, Matthew Foster or Assistant Director, Jennifer Savage at (207)778-3464 or Farmingtonrec@farmington-maine.org

The Town of Farmington is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

VOLUNTEER COACHES NEEDED

The Farmington Youth Soccer League teams are run by volunteer coaches! Parks and Rec will design the practices for you and provide game cards to make subbing simple and fair! If you have any interest in devoting 2-3 hours a week to being a volunteer coach, reach out to Parks and Rec.

Prep Field Hockey

Join Farmington Parks and Rec weekly at the Mt. Blue High School starting Wednesday, September 6, 2023, for PREP FIELD HOCKEY from 4:30 -5:30 p.m.

Registrations are open through September 5. Fees are $20 for residents and $30 for non-residents, along with a $5 jersey fee.

Prep is an entry-level field hockey program for 1st and 2nd graders that introduces them to the sport of field hockey in a fun, pressure-free atmosphere. Each child will learn the fundamentals of through drills, and scrimmages with high-energy instructors. This program aims to provide players with the skills and knowledge to prepare them for the Field Hockey League.

This program will be directed by Liz LeClair, Mt. Blue Field Hockey Alum, and Captain. Liz also played at Endicott College, was a ref and coach at Danvers Indoor Sports Club, a coach at Maine Styx Club, and has been the Mt. Blue JV Head Coach and Assistant Varsity Coach since 2015. Liz has been helping with our program for 9 years and has directed for two of those years. She is looking forward to turning it into a local league with more games on the Mt. Blue Campus as well as growing the love for this sport at an earlier age in our community.

Field Hockey League

The Farmington Recreation Department is excited to have an in-house league that will consist of third through sixth grade and weekly local games. Registrations are open through September 5. Fees are $30 for residents and $40 for non-residents, along with a $5 jersey fee.

Practices will be held Wednesday evenings from 4:30 – 6 p.m. at the Mt. Blue High School. The first practice is Wednesday, September 6.

Games will begin on September 23, 2023. Warmups at 10:30 a.m., games at 11 a.m.

This program is also directed by Liz LeClair.

For more information on the Farmington Parks and Recreation Department and the various programs they offer to Farmington residents and non-residents, please contact them at 207-778-3464 or visit www.facbook.com/farmingtonrec