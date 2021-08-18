Farmington Parks and Recreation Department welcomes new assistant director

FARMINGTON – There’s a good chance that Farmington residents with young kids will recognize the face of the new assistant director at the town’s Parks and Recreation Department. Jennifer Savage has been working part-time for the department throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and was the driving force behind several of the unique programs initiated during the challenging time period. Background work aside, Savage recorded more than 140 videos of workout routines, cooking lessons, and science experiments for the department’s active Facebook page.

“It was very exciting to see how many families participated,” Savage said.

Along with the videos, Savage hatched the ideas of “Winter Break in a Box” and “Into the Woods”- both aimed at getting kids and their families outside and active during an especially isolating and emotional time period.

Savage said the programs and videos all aligned with the department’s mission of offering programs that create a safe place for kids in the community. The goal is always to create active, positive atmospheres where kids are encouraged to make friendships with others in their community. Savage said she’s looking forward to continuing the work of creating programs that meet the needs of the community.

Though Savage is not new to working closely with local communities, she said this is the first job description that combines all of her interests, and allows her to use all of her skillsets.

“It’s kind of great,” she said.

Savage has been involved with rec departments since she was in high school in Skowhegan. She’s coached basketball, taught art class, and lead “Mad Science” lessons to area kids both through rec programs and during her time teaching at Smart Fun Learning Adventures.

“I’ve always enjoyed helping people. I was that kid that volunteered to work in the secretary’s office during my free time,” Savage said.

For up to date information on the Farmington Parks and Recreation Department offerings, follow them on Facebook here.