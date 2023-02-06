Farmington Police Department recognizes Officer of the Year for 2022

FARMINGTON – Officer Christoph Mutschin was awarded the Farmington Police Department Officer of the Year award for 2022 in recognition of his community relations, proactive efforts, professionalism and discipline.

Officer Mutschin often receives accolades from citizens and community partners alike, Police Chief Ken Charles said. He led the department in OUI enforcement, crash investigations, and overall traffic enforcement and safety activity.

He has been credited with life saving efforts as well. In one instance, Officer Mutschin responded to a medical emergency involving a subject in full cardiac arrest. Along with his partner, they conducted several minutes Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation which allowed Paramedics to prepare and administer advanced lifesaving measures that resulted in the patient’s revival.

On another occasion, Officer Mutschin responded to a medical call involving an unresponsive patient. Recognizing signs and symptoms of overdose, he administered Narcan and other supportive measures that resulted in a successful outcome for the patient. Taking further steps, Officer Mutschin helped facilitate co-response by the local OPTIONS Liaison who was able to work with the patient on an ongoing basis to seek treatment for their substance use disorder.

Officer Mutschin has successfully undertaken on several complex criminal investigations resulting in recovery of property, seizures of narcotics, and reports of child abuse and sexual assault. He always seeks self-improvement and demonstrates a desire to foster teamwork within and outside of the organization. He also volunteered to serve as the department’s Civil Rights officer, seeking advanced training in the topic.