Farmington Police Department recognizes outstanding employees

FARMINGTON – Three officers from the Farmington Police Department and an officer from the Wilton Police Department were recognized last week for exemplary efforts in the field; FPD Chief Kenneth Charles shared his sentiments with the entire staff in thanks of the employees.

FPD Sergeant Brandon Sholan and Officer Ethan Boyd along with WPD Officer Kevin Lemay were given special recognition for their efforts on a recent emergency situation. On June 6 the three officers were involved in a standoff with an armed teenager who was making suicidal threats. All three of the officers used their resources and training to quickly respond to the situation, from tracking down the suspected vehicle, to setting up safety barriers and using deescalation techniques for four hours.

“Not one of us would have been able to play our role without the trust of the others,” Charles said.

Eventually, officers were able to convince the student to put the weapon down at which point the student was transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital.

Charles said despite seeing many similar situations like this throughout his career, this was one where he felt that the teen might very well follow through with the threats. He noted how quickly the officers were able to evaluate the situation as imminent, and their effective response with protective cover and non-deadly force options.

“It just shows how we all need to be in support of each other, even if we don’t wear the same uniform,” Charles said.

Officer Ryan Rosie was acknowledged for his 10-year anniversary with the department.

“I think we all feel it now more than ever, it’s not just about recruitment but about longevity,” Charles said.