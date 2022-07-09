Farmington Police Dept. welcomes three new officers

FARMINGTON — Farmington Police Department welcomed three new officers onto the force. They will spend the summer undergoing field training before heading to the academy in the fall and winter.

Ethan Bronson lives in Mercer. He grew up in China, Maine, and after high school he served for four years in the U.S. Air Force, followed by two years as a civilian contractor. He worked a variety of jobs after returning to Maine but had his eyes on a career in law enforcement, following in his father’s footsteps.

His father was a state trooper, Bronson explained. He has a memory of his father in his uniform and hat, on his way to go help people, and that has been a motivation for him.

When he’s not working, Bronson loves to run. He runs 5K and half marathons and is working his way up to full marathons.

Jon Parker, a Wilton native, went to college for a degree in criminal justice. For the last 19 years he has worked in asset protection at the Farmington Walmart. Part of his job included investigations, which he found he really enjoyed. Working in Farmington, he got to know the officers at the police department.

“The timing was just right,” Parker said. This step into law enforcement will allow him to use his experience and education in a wider environment.

Like many in Franklin County, Parker and his family enjoy a wide range of outdoor recreation from hunting and fishing to hiking and snowmobiling. Parker has also been a baseball and basketball coach.

Having completed their pre-service training, Bronson and Parker were sworn in during a brief gathering Monday, June 20.

Farmington’s third new officer, Noah Kolodji, was sworn in on Wednesday, July 6. A Maine native, Kolodji lived in North Carolina through middle school and high school before returning to Maine immediately after high school graduation. He currently lives in Farmington.

Kolodji attended Unity College, working on both conservation law enforcement and parks and forestry, then transferred to Husson University to go into criminal justice. He is on track to graduate Husson next spring. Originally, he wanted to go into the warden service because of the outdoor element. Kolodji was an Eagle Scout and enjoys spending time outdoors. He was particularly interested in working in Farmington because of the close proximity to Sunday River, Saddleback, and Sugarloaf ski mountains, and because of the outdoor recreation opportunities.

For these new officers, the next step is field training. Sergeants Jesse Clements and Ethan Boyd, along with School Resource Officer Matthew Brann, will work with them in field training for a minimum of ten weeks before they attend the Maine Criminal Justice Academy for the Basic Law Enforcement Training Program, an 18-week residential course at the academy in Vassalboro. Following their graduation from BLETP there will be some additional field training to help officers begin to implement their training within the community they serve.

The department still has two positions to fill: a patrol officer and a detective. When Charles was hired as police chief in early 2021, the hemorrhage of staff from the department was one of the big concerns he identified.