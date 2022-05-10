Farmington Police reports successful Drug Take Back event

FARMINGTON — Two large boxes of medications were collected for safe disposal during the National Drug Take Back Day event, hosted on April 30 by Farmington Police Department, Western Maine Behavioral Health, and the Franklin County Healthy Community Coalition.

In addition, four Narcan trainings were performed by OPTIONS liaison Kat Johnson, and the Healthy Community Coalition offered resources on safe storage practices for medications.

Farmington Police Chief Kenneth Charles said that this was the most successful event they’ve had.

Unused and expired medications, both over the counter and prescription, can be disposed of year-round at area police departments which maintain secure drop-off boxes. Vitamins, veterinary medicines, and lotions or ointments may be also accepted. These disposal boxes do not typically accept thermometers, needles, inhalers, hydrogen peroxide, bulk disposals from clinics or stores, or aerosol cans. Some pharmacies also accept medications for disposal.

Illegal substances should be turned over to a deputy or officer for proper disposal with the Drug Enforcement Agency.

Both Farmington and Jay police departments have a collections box in the lobby that is accessible during office hours.

Carrabassett Valley Police Department has a collections box in the office lobby that is available 24/7.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office maintains two boxes for medication drop-off. One is located in the communications center, which is available 24/7. The other is at the sheriff’s office and available during office hours. If someone makes contact with a deputy, they can dispose of the substances after hours.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is transitioning away from this semiannual collection service. At the suggestion of the DEA, the sheriff’s office has teamed up with Inmar’s LifeInCheck™ Consumer Drug Take-Back Program. This allows for the sheriff’s office to send boxes as they are filled rather than store substances for as much as six months at a time until they can be sent for appropriate disposal.

Sheriff Scott Nichols said this is a more streamlined process which comes at no cost to the taxpayers.