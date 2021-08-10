Farmington Police requesting assistance with act of vandalism

FARMINGTON – Several vehicles and the window of a downtown business were tampered with Monday night according to a press release from the Farmington Police Department.

On the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 10, officers responded to a report of criminal mischief at the United States Postal Service office on Main Street. Three of the delivery trucks located behind the office had been spray painted, the release stated. A security camera caught footage of a black SUV leaving the scene at 10:53 p.m. The vehicle is believed to be connected to the incident.

Simultaneously, employees at Determined Nutrition, 112 Marceau Court, reported that a window had been tampered with. According to the release, the incidences are believed to be related.

Officers are asking for any information regarding the incidences. They can be reached at 778-6311.