Farmington Public Library announces new fine-free borrowing

FARMINGTON – The Farmington Public Library is now fine-free following a unanimous vote at the August 12 board meeting. The library will no longer be charging late fines for overdue items.

The decision follows a growing trend of libraries elimination overdue fines, and FPL said they are happy to be joining that trend.

Studies have shown that overdue fines are not very effective in encouraging people to return their books to the library. In fact, they can often act as a deterrent to using the library.

“We want everyone to feel welcome and comfortable at the library, and it is much more important to us to encourage people to use our services and not avoid us because of fines,” a press release stated.

The library will still bill for lost or damaged items but said they are very willing to work out an alternative plan for payment if the cost will cause a financial hardship.

“Our hope in going fine-free is that patrons who have not been to the library in a while will come back and start using our services again.”

For those who didn’t mind supporting the library with your spare change a new piggy bank is at the front desk for donations.

For more information about the Farmington Public Library’s new fine-free policies, go to www.farmington.lib.me.us.