Farmington Public Library welcomes Little Free Art Gallery

FARMINGTON – To celebrate her birthday on October 7, Meredith Mustard decided to create a Little Free Art Gallery. She’d seen one on Facebook and she loved the idea. It’s similar to a Little Free Library that you might find at the edge of someone’s yard, full of books free for the taking. In this case, instead of books, art is on display. Everyone is encouraged to take a piece of art, leave one of their own, or simply observe the art in its case.

Mustard and her partner-in-art, Judy Tollefson, make art everyday in their studio, called Two Imagine Studios, in Farmington. Between the two of them, they do calligraphy, printmaking, sewing, painting, and much more. The pair recently had an art exhibition in Emery Art Center and they offer classes at their studio. For more information on classes or to sign up for the Two Imagine Studios newsletter, visit their website.

This gallery will be a way to get some of their forgotten art out into the world. Mustard is going to contribute little books and collaged postcards, among other things that she has a surplus of, to the gallery.

“I’m turning seventy-four years old,” Mustard said. “I have lots of art lying around.”

Mustard was an art teacher in Pennsylvania before she moved to the Farmington area and she hopes to use these skills in leading art workshops for both kids and adults at the library to make art for the Little Free Art Gallery.

Mustard had the idea of putting this little gallery in the Farmington Public Library. Library Director Jessica Casey thought the Little Free Art Gallery was a great idea and welcomed it into the library. Within three weeks of Mustard thinking up the idea, the gallery was made out of a case found at the Mercantile in downtown Farmington and was installed on the second floor of the library for all to admire.

“We want everyone to feel comfortable taking some art, leaving their own art for others to admire and take, and just have fun sharing,” Casey said. “We hope everyone will stop in and check it out at some point!”